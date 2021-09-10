Christopher Titus Comes to Comedy Works South Next Week

Employing what he's labeled 'hard funny,' Christopher Titus, star and creator of the Fox show, Titus, has released eight ninety-minute albums in as many years. Known for leaving no stone unturned, especially within his own life and family, Titus takes his audience on a 90-minute ride that will leave them exhausted from laughter.

Titus is currently performing his tenth and newest show Zero Side Effects in sold out theaters across the country. Titus also wrote, directed and starred in a full-length film called Special Unit released in 2017, that won several film awards, and has since been released in 68 countries.

Thursday, September 16 / 7:30 PM / $25.00

Friday, September 17 / 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Saturday, September 18 / 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations.