Chris Noth to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Denver's Elaine Wolf Theater

Visionbox Studio, Denver's professional actor training studio and new play development company, is thrilled to announce that acclaimed actor Chris Noth is returning to star as George Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry and directed by Jennifer McCray Rincón. The performance will take place on December 15th, 2024, at 7:00 PM at Elaine Wolf Theater located in the JCC Mizel Arts & Culture Center.

Chris Noth, known for his iconic roles in Sex and the City and The Good Wife, will bring the beloved character of George Bailey to life in this special "live radio play" production of the holiday classic. This unique adaptation transports the timeless story into a 1940s radio studio, where a talented cast of actors will play multiple characters, complete with live sound effects and music, recreating the golden age of radio broadcasts.

Chris Noth and Visionbox Studio's Founding Artistic Director, Jennifer McCray Rincón, share a deep connection that began at the Yale School of Drama, where they both studied under the esteemed acting teacher, Earle Gister. His influence shaped their careers profoundly-Chris' path led him to a very successful acting career onstage and onscreen. Ms. Rincón, after receiving her MFA in Directing from the Yale School of Drama, worked on and off Broadway before coming to Denver in 1991 to be the Head of Acting at The National Theatre Conservatory (NTC) at the DCPA. She remained in this position for almost two decades before founding Visionbox Studio in 2010 with NYC/Hollywood actor Bill Pullman.

Chris and Jennifer are excited for their continued collaboration. Tickets for the performance are now available for purchase, and with limited seating, attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early.

Chris Noth, Two-time Golden Globe Nominee and SAG Award nominated actor is well known as a strong, charismatic leading man in television and film. He rose to prominence as "Detective Mike Logan" for five seasons on the original Law and Order and is perhaps most recognized for his iconic role as "Mr. Big" on HBO's groundbreaking series Sex in the City. He also starred as "Peter Florrick" opposite Juliana Margulies on the CBS hit drama The Good Wife. The stage, however, is Noth's first love. Since graduating from the Yale School of Drama, he has appeared in numerous plays both on and off Broadway. Visionbox is proud to bring this extraordinary actor into our community.

