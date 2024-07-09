Chevy Chase to Perform at Bellco Theatre in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works Entertainment will welcome A Live Conversation with Chevy Chase Following a 35th Anniversary Screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at Bellco Theatre in Denver, CO on Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm. Join us for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer and laughs as we celebrate the timeless classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, with a special 35th Anniversary screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Chevy Chase, and his wife Jayni.

Chevy and Jayni will share their behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about the making of this beloved movie that has become a Christmas tradition. But the laughter doesn't stop there! We'll also be taking questions from the audience, giving you the chance to have your questions answered and hear firsthand from Chevy about his storied career including SNL, Caddyshack and so much more.

For those looking for an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a personal post-show photo opportunity with Chevy Chase himself. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have your picture taken with a true legend of comedy and film.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all. Mark your calendars, grab your ugly Christmas sweater, and join us for a night of laughter and holiday cheer with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Chevy Chase! Tickets go on sale Friday, July 12 at 8am at AXS.com.

