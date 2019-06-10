Central City Opera's Bilingual Opera EN MIS PALABRAS/IN MY OWN WORDS Opens At The Tabor Opera House June 15

Colorado families have the rare opportunity to see Central City Opera's original Spanish/English bilingual one-act opera, En Mis Palabras/In My Own Words, at the historic Tabor Opera House in Leadville on June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 - $20 and can be purchased online. One family will be entered to win four tickets to Central City Opera's Nina Odescalchi Kelly Family Matinee performance of Madama Butterfly.



En Mis Palabras/In My Own Words was commissioned by Central City Opera in 2005 for the culturally diverse community of Colorado and addresses the universal themes of adolescent development, finding your own voice and learning who you are amid parental expectations and peer influences.



The opera's story follows 15-year-old Latina Ana Maria who lives with her family in the United States. Her brother advises her to assimilate as completely as possible into American culture, as he is doing, in order to be successful. Ana Maria argues with her father and confides in her wise grandmother as she struggles with being an American girl from an immigrant family. She starts speaking and singing in English, changes her name and dresses differently in an attempt to fit in. But as the story continues, Ana Maria realizes that her culture and its presence in her life are important, and that she must look within to find her own answers.



En Mis Palabras/In My Own Words is approximately 55 minutes in length with four singers including a soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor and baritone, accompanied by piano and classical guitar. The content addresses elements in the middle and high school curriculum including literacy, history and social studies. Accompanying study materials in both English and Spanish are available for teachers and students at centralcityopera.org/resourcecenter.





