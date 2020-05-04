Central City Opera Postpones Summer Festival to 2021

Due to ongoing safety concerns around COVID-19, Central City Opera's Summer Festival will be postponed until summer of 2021. The scheduled lineup of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel, Verdi's Rigoletto and Purcell's Dido and Aeneas will remain the same next season.

"This news is extremely disappointing, but the decision is in the best interest of our audience, artists, staff and the community," said Central City Opera General/Artistic Director Pelham "Pat" Pearce. "The COVID-19 crisis is drastically impacting the livelihoods of hundreds of performers, musicians and technicians who bring stories to life on our historic Opera House stage. We are heartbroken audiences won't experience their work this summer."

Current ticket holders will have the option to donate the cost of their ticket back to Central City Opera's newly established COVID-19 Relief Fund , which will support the organization's commitment to pay all of its 2020 Festival artists and staff a portion of their contracts and assist CCO during this unprecedented time. Donations will be matched up to $100,000 by Carousel Performance Sponsors and long-time CCO supporters, Pam and Dutch Bansbach. Additional matching support will be provided by the Central City Opera Board of Directors. Full refunds and transfer of tickets to 2021 are also available to patrons.

"Central City Opera is committed to the safety and wellbeing of our patrons and partners," said Pearce. "We look forward to the time when we can safely gather together again to raise our voices and celebrate the healing power of the arts."





