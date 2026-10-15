CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND to Visit Denver's Bellco Theatre

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A must-see holiday event and beloved tradition for families everywhere, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland visits Denver's Bellco Theatre on Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m..

This holiday season, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland 2026 invites audiences into a luminous world where time bends and wonder takes over. When our heroes are swept into an enchanting winter realm, they begin to rediscover something unexpected-the magic, curiosity and joy they thought they had outgrown.

Reimagined for 2026, this all-new production features your favorite holiday music and a bold lineup of breathtaking cirque acts. From gravity-defying aerialists to edge-of-your-seat acrobatics, each moment is crafted to feel more dreamlike and emotionally resonant than ever before. It's a fresh take on a beloved tradition and unlike anything audiences have seen from Cirque Musica in its 17-year history.

The production brings together elite performers from around the globe to create a visually stunning and musically rich holiday experience for audiences of all ages. In select markets, guests can enhance their visit with a VIP experience, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access, cast meet-and-greets and interactive photo opportunities.

'We wanted this year's production to feel transportive in a completely new way-something that doesn't just celebrate the holidays but makes audiences feel like they've stepped inside them,' said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment and Producer of Cirque Musica.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy - a world-class circus experience infused with beloved holiday classics.

Experience the magic live at Bellco Theatre on December 16 at 7:30 p.m. and step into a holiday world you won't want to leave. For more information on ticketing, visit www.CirqueMusica.com.

The Bellco Theatre is located in the Colorado Convention Center. The entrance is at 1100 Stout Street, Denver, CO, 80204. For more information, visit www.bellcotheatre.com or call 303-228-8260.

About Bellco Theatre

Located in the heart of Denver, Colorado, the Bellco Theatre is a premier entertainment venue known for hosting a wide range of concerts, theatrical productions, and special events. With state-of-the-art facilities and a seating capacity of 5000, the Bellco Theatre offers an unparalleled live entertainment experience for audiences of all interests. The Bellco has a 600-space on-site covered parking garage.

About Cirque Musica

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength to audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. Current and past productions include Cirque Musica Symphonic, Cirque Musica Querida-The Official Celebration of Juan Grabiel, Heroes and Villains, and more, Cirque Musica shows are ground-breaking productions guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages. For more information visit, www.CirqueMusica.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 03 Hrs 37 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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