BILL ENGVALL: HERE'S YOUR SIGN Comedy Show to Benefit Zarlengo Foundation

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The Zarlengo Foundation will present Bill Engvall: HERE'S YOUR SIGN - IT WASN'T MY TIME at Bellco Theatre on Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com.

Proceeds will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports schools and programs for learning disabled children in Colorado. Proceeds from the event will be used for scholarships, classroom resources, teacher training, and supporting the Zarlengo Foundation Learning Evaluation Center. Since its inception, the foundation has contributed over $1,900,000 to education-related causes in Colorado. For additional information about The Zarlengo Foundation, please visit http://www.zarlengofoundation.org.

Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Bill will next be seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy-drama series MO streaming later this year. MO is a semi-autobiographical series inspired by creator/star Mo Amer's life as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Houston.

Bill has appeared in several high profile television projects including a recurring role on the hit FOX sitcom Last Man Standing playing Reverend Paul. The series, starring Tim Allen, recently aired its ninth and final season. Bill was also recently seen in the TV series Blue Collar Auction on Peacock's Circle TV, a country-themed music and lifestyle network. The series, from Venture 10 Studio and Parallel Entertainment (which founded the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), featured Bill as head auctioneer, engaging viewers in competition as various items are sold to the highest bidder. The series auctions off collectors' items, such as celebrity memorabilia and automobiles, to virtual buyers and also focuses on the personal stories behind the items.

Other film and TV credits include A New Season where he reprised his role of Coach Z, from Catching Faith in 2015. He also had a role in the thriller, Monster Party, where three teenage thieves infiltrate a mansion dinner party secretly hosted by a serial killer cult for the social elite. Bill has been a contestant on numerous game shows including Hollywood Game Night, Celebrity Family Feud and Funny You Should Ask. He was also guest starred on Problematic with Moshe Kasher on Comedy Central. Bill also starred in the 2016 movies Wish for Christmas and thriller The Neighbor.

Bill was a contestant on season 17 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals. Bill lent his voice to the animated comedy series Bounty Hunters, which aired on CMT. He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. Bill was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over 9 million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB's hit sketch comedy show Blue Collar TV and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. In 2012 he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the Them Idiots Whirled Tour, which aired as a special on CMT.

He was awarded 'Casino Comedian' of the year at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas, NV. Since 2016, Bill has hosted a weekly podcast 'My 2 Cents' with PodcastOne which offers his funny, thought-provoking and unique perspective on just about everything. Bill's latest comedy special Just Sell Him For Parts is currently available on VUDU streaming service.

Bill's first album, Here's Your Sign, is certified platinum and held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, Dorkfish, also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. Bill has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography Bill Engvall - Just A Guy.

A native of Galveston, Texas, Bill moved to Dallas and worked as a disc jockey with plans of becoming a teacher. While in a nightclub one evening, he tried his hand at stand-up comedy and found that making people laugh was truly his forte. Soon after, he moved to Los Angeles and went on to star in the Showtime special, A Pair of Joker's, hosted A&E's Evening at the Improv and appeared on The Tonight Show and Late Show with David Letterman. In 1992, Bill won the American Comedy Award for 'Best Male Stand-up Comedian.' He appeared in several episodes of Designing Women and co-starred in Delta and The Jeff Foxworthy Show. More information is available at www.billengvall.com.

The Bellco Theatre is located in the Colorado Convention Center. The entrance is at 1100 Stout Street, Denver, CO, 80204. For more information, visit www.bellcotheatre.com or call 303-228-8260.

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