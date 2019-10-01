CARRIE: THE MUSICAL Hits The Fine Arts Center Mainstage To Benefit The Theatre School

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company presents the regional premiere of "Carrie: The Musical," on stage Oct. 25-26, 2019 and directed by Nathan Halvorson. This staged concert will benefit the FAC Theatre School.

Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel, the musical version of "Carrie" has rarely been seen since its legendary 1988 Broadway production. It features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy Award-winner Michael Gore ("Fame," "Terms of Endearment"), and lyrics by Academy Award-winner Dean Pitchford ("Fame," "Footloose").

Winner of the 1988 Theatre World Award for Best Broadway Debut, "Carrie" tells the story of an awkward teenage girl with special powers. At school, she's a lonely outcast bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother. Humiliated by her classmates at the high school prom, Carrie unleashes chaos on everyone and everything in her path.

"Stephen King fans and musical theatre aficionados rejoice! We are celebrating our 4th year of musical concerts with the infamous 'Carrie: The Musical.' Anyone seeking a thrill this Halloween season will be captivated by this classic and chilling tale, sung by the very best talent in the Pikes Peak Region. That the proceeds of the event go to continuing the legacy of the FAC Theatre School is the cherry on top," said Halvorson.

The cast and crew is comprised of alumni and current students of the FAC's Youth Repertory Ensemble with Youth Rep alum Casey Fetters as Carrie, joined by Rachel Daguman, Jack English, Isabel Hebenstreit, Miranda McCauley, Kylee Crews, Mackenzie Walton, Conner Graves, and Anders Arneson. Rounding out the cast is Henry Award-winning actress and FAC Theatre School faculty member Megan Van de Hey, FAC favorite and FAC Theatre School faculty member Kevin Pierce, Mark Autry, Carmen Shedd, and Ben Fowler.

The show's orchestra features Stephanie McGuffin, Jerry McCauley, Jay McGuffin, Jason Vaughn, Jim Christian, Richard Clark, and Sabrina Baugh with costume design by Korri Grossman and lighting design by Holly Anne Rawls.

Proceeds from this benefit performance will help further the impact of the FAC's Youth Repertory program and other FAC Theatre School classes, which provide comprehensive, focused and professional theatrical training for young thespians and adult actors. The FAC is proud to be celebrating its 20th anniversary of the Youth Repertory program and 100 years of theatre education at the FAC.

Tickets are now on sale at fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the box office at (719) 634-5583.





