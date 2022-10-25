CAMP CHRISTMAS Returns With New VIP Experience And Flexible Ticketing Options

Denver's campiest and quirkiest holiday tradition, Camp Christmas, returns for its 4th year with a new VIP experience featuring guided tours for the artsy Camper with creator Lonnie Hanzon or for the spirited Camper with Denver Drag Queen Dixie Krystals, available Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 6pm and 7pm at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.







Camp Christmas fans can get more out of Camp when they elevate their adventure with a VIP Experience. Each tour will feature fun and unique insights into the world of Camp Christmas and include priority admission, a swag bag, a drink voucher, and access to an exclusive Camp location just for VIP ticket buyers where they can make a Camp Christmas-themed craft.







The six-acre "whacky and warm, gooey but sophisticated, retro and very real" (The Denver Post) winter wonderland is a handcrafted experience by Hanzon Studios. The experience is the ultimate holiday extravaganza with themed installations throughout the expansive Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, a classic carousel, thousands of lights, interactive activities, food trucks every night, and three themed cocktail bars. The family friendly experience also returns with a bonus Santa ticket add-on for young Campers to visit Santa daily.



Camp Christmas will also offer a new flexible ticketing option to allow Campers to attend at their own convenience without a set entry time. Tickets and information on the VIP Experiences are available on denvercenter.org.







Hanzon Studios and DCPA Off-Center Present



Camp Christmas



Created by Lonnie Hanzon



Nov 17 - Dec 24, 2022 | Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park



We're back, Campers! Denver's campiest, quirkiest holiday adventure is returning to Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park in 2022. Explore a six-acre winter wonderland and rekindle your sense of yuletide cheer at Camp Christmas!



With a classic carousel, hot cocoa, visits with Santa, and sweet treats on hand every night, kids from one to 92 are guaranteed to have a jolly old time. Campers will find themselves wandering through the elaborate campgrounds complete with craft cocktails at one (or all) of our three themed bars, shimmering light displays, and immersive exhibits that will fill your head with visions of Christmases past.



Handcrafted by Camp Director Lonnie Hanzon and his band of local magic makers, Camp Christmas is a dazzling dreamscape made just for you. It's an invitation to leave your worries behind and lean in to the joy of the season. It's an opportunity to remember, reconnect, and recharge. It's fun, fleeting, and just a little bit weird. It's everything you love about the holidays all wrapped up into one enchanting experience!



Round up the whole family (or your chosen family) and join the celebration!







The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is one of the largest non-profit theatre organizations in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, immersive plays. In its 2019/20 season, the DCPA engaged with more than 672,000 visitors, generating a $131 million economic impact in ticket sales alone.

