Broadway Star Eva Noblezada To Lead Special Concert At Lone Tree Arts Center

This holiday season, audiences will ring in the spirit with a spectacular concert featuring Broadway sensation Eva Noblezada on Friday, December 20 at 7:30pm, at the Lone Tree Arts Center. Currently captivating audiences on Broadway as Daisy in the hit production of The Great Gatsby, Noblezada brings her extraordinary talent and charisma to Lone Tree, promising a night of joy and celebration.

Eva Noblezada is a celebrated performer whose remarkable achievements include a Grammy Award and a Tony Award nomination for her stunning portrayal of Eurydice in the acclaimed musical Hadestown. This was her second Tony nomination, following her earlier recognition in 2017 for her powerful performance in the title role of Miss Saigon.

Known for her breathtaking vocal abilities and emotional depth, Noblezada has established herself as one of Broadway's most dynamic talents. Her performances not only showcase her remarkable range but also her ability to connect with audiences on a profound level. Fans can expect a delightful mix of classic holiday favorites and contemporary hits, all delivered with her signature style and passion.

The Lone Tree Arts Center is the perfect setting for this festive event, providing an intimate atmosphere that enhances the magic of live performance. Noblezada's concert promises to be a highlight of the season, offering attendees the chance to experience the joy of Broadway in their own community.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.lonetreeartscenter.org/whats-on/eva-noblezada-holiday

About the Lone Tree Arts Center

Owned and operated by the City of Lone Tree, the Lone Tree Arts Center (LTAC) operates in a dynamic model for the performing arts by presenting and producing arts programming for all ages. LTAC presents national and international touring artists, produces polished theatrical productions, and creates life-changing community impact experiences for groups such as children, older adults, and people with disabilities.

The City of Lone Tree is an innovative, thriving, business-friendly, and family-oriented suburb located at the foot of the Rockies. Our 15,000 residents enjoy world-class cultural and recreational amenities both within Lone Tree and through easy access to the surrounding region. Learn more about the City of Lone Tree at www.cityoflonetree.com.

