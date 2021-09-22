Brendan Schaub Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, September 30 - October 2

Comedy Works has announced that Brendan Schaub will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Brendan Schaub is an American stand-up comic, podcast host, and TV personality, best known for his career in professional sports - with both the UFC and NFL.

Schaub currently co-hosts two hit podcasts with his best friends/fellow comedians. He began his podcast career with the hit show The Fighter and the Kid alongside MadTV's very own Bryan Callen. Schaub recently developed his newest hit podcast, King and the Sting, in collaboration with stand-up comic Theo Von. Below the Belt is Schaub's third show within his podcast empire that he hosts by himself, which is the #1 combat podcast in the world.

The Fighter and the Kid podcast eventually led Schaub to fulfill his childhood dream of being a stand-up comic. In 2018 Schaub travelled around the world for his Stay in Your Lane tour with sold out shows in Australia, London, Ireland, Canada, and all over the United States.

Most recently, Schaub recorded his first one-hour comedy special, You'd Be Surprised, with Showtime. In addition to his successful career in comedy Schaub is also on Bravo's Play by Play, E!'s After Party, Showtime's Below the Belt, Comedy Central's This is Not Happening, David Ayer's upcoming film Tax Collector, and Joe Rogan's Fight Companion podcast.

