Boulder Theater to Present A VERY JERRY EVENING FEAT. DAVE ABEAR, CHRIS SHELDON, BILL MCKAY, MATT ABEAR

The performance will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Sep. 30, 2020  
Boulder Theater will present A Very Jerry Evening Featuring Dave Abear, Chris Sheldon, Bill mcKay, and Matt Abear on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Tickets must be purchased in tables of 4 or 8 and each ticket comes with 2 McDevitt Taco Supply tacos, 2 drinks, and chips & salsa for the table. This event will follow strict local, state, and national guidelines. Boulder Theater's own reopening guidelines can be found here.

A VERY JERRY EVENING

FEAT. DAVE ABEAR, CHRIS SHELDON, BILL MCKAY, MATT ABEAR

BOULDER THEATER

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale at now HERE

$50 Seated Reserved Tickets plus applicable service fees

21+ Event


