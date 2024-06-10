Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens THE MUSIC MAN This Weekend

By: Jun. 10, 2024
The Music Man begins performances at Rocky Mountain Rep this weekend!  Performances are Friday, June 14, at 8:00pm and Saturday, June 15, at 8:00pm and continuing all summer. 

Featuring newcomer Nik Vlachos as Harold Hill and Rocky Mountain Rep alumni Matt Frye as Charlie Cowell, Mitchell Lewis as Marcellus Washburn, Tyler Simone as Marian Paroo, and Sally Scott as director, this production of The Music Man is sure to be a true gem this summer!

Meredith Willson's six time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.  You're sure to be humming the classic songs like “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Gary, Indiana” after seeing this show!

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now! Please visit the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office, call 970-627-3421, or visit our website, www.rockymountainrep.com




