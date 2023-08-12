Boulder Theater to Host 2ND ANNUAL COLORADO SOUND MUSIC AWARDS in November

The Colorado Sound has announced the 2nd annual Colorado Sound Music Awards! Launched on Colorado Day (Aug. 1), the awards allow the station's listeners to support a wide range of artists from around the state by voting in five unique categories.

New this year, winners will be announced during a live Colorado Sound Music Awards ceremony on Nov. 6 at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colo. Winners will be presented with awards during the ceremony, and three acclaimed Colorado bands will perform: Gasoline Lollipops, iZCALLi, and 2MX2.

“We wanted to take the Colorado Sound Music Awards to the next level with an in-person ceremony,” says Program Director Margot Chobanian. “It's one thing to celebrate the breadth and diversity of talent of Colorado musicians on paper, it's entirely another to celebrate it with musicians and music lovers together in one place.”

Listeners can vote on the Colorado Sound website (coloradosound.org) for their favorite artists/bands in five categories:

On the Rise

Colorado Spirit

Outstanding Stage Presence

Outstanding 'Secret Ingredient'

Colorado Artist You'd Drive 105.5 Miles to See

Voting is open now and runs through Sept. 15.

The award ceremony will then take place Nov. 6. It is open to the public, and tickets are on sale now.

More information, including names and descriptions of all Colorado Sound Music Award nominees, a link to purchase award show tickets, and a list of last year's winners, is available on the station website: coloradosound.org

105.5 THE COLORADO SOUND PRESENTS

THE 2ND ANNUAL COLORADO SOUND MUSIC AWARDS

WITH PERFORMANCES BY GASOLINE LOLLIPOPS, IZCALLI, 2MX2

BOULDER THEATER

Monday, November 6, 2023

Doors: 6:00 pm | Show: 7:00 pm

Tickets on sale now Click Here

$30.00 Early Bird | $35.00 Day of Show General Admission Seated Tickets plus applicable service fees

All Ages

About 105.5 The Colorado Sound

Founded in 2016, The Colorado Sound is a noncommercial, listener-supported, community-minded public radio station that brings the spirit and soul of Colorado to listeners from across the state and around the globe. Broadcasting at 105.5 FM along the Front Range (also 88.9 in Steamboat Springs and 94.3 in Summit County), and streaming around the world at coloradosound.org, the programming blends AAA music with a strong emphasis on Colorado artists.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

