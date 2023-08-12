Boulder Theater to Host 2ND ANNUAL COLORADO SOUND MUSIC AWARDS in November

Voting is open now and runs through September 15. 

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Carlos Mencia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 17 - 19 Photo 2 Carlos Mencia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 17 - 19
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Anthony Rodia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 10 - 12 Photo 4 Anthony Rodia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 10 - 12

Boulder Theater to Host 2ND ANNUAL COLORADO SOUND MUSIC AWARDS in November

The Colorado Sound has announced the 2nd annual Colorado Sound Music Awards! Launched on Colorado Day (Aug. 1), the awards allow the station's listeners to support a wide range of artists from around the state by voting in five unique categories.

New this year, winners will be announced during a live Colorado Sound Music Awards ceremony on Nov. 6 at the Boulder Theater in Boulder, Colo. Winners will be presented with awards during the ceremony, and three acclaimed Colorado bands will perform: Gasoline Lollipops, iZCALLi, and 2MX2.

“We wanted to take the Colorado Sound Music Awards to the next level with an in-person ceremony,” says Program Director Margot Chobanian. “It's one thing to celebrate the breadth and diversity of talent of Colorado musicians on paper, it's entirely another to celebrate it with musicians and music lovers together in one place.”

Listeners can vote on the Colorado Sound website (coloradosound.org) for their favorite artists/bands in five categories:

On the Rise

Colorado Spirit

Outstanding Stage Presence

Outstanding 'Secret Ingredient'

Colorado Artist You'd Drive 105.5 Miles to See

Voting is open now and runs through Sept. 15. 

The award ceremony will then take place Nov. 6. It is open to the public, and tickets are on sale now.

More information, including names and descriptions of all Colorado Sound Music Award nominees, a link to purchase award show tickets, and a list of last year's winners, is available on the station website: coloradosound.org

105.5 THE COLORADO SOUND PRESENTS

THE 2ND ANNUAL COLORADO SOUND MUSIC AWARDS

WITH PERFORMANCES BY GASOLINE LOLLIPOPS, IZCALLI, 2MX2

BOULDER THEATER

Monday, November 6, 2023

Doors: 6:00 pm | Show: 7:00 pm

Tickets on sale now Click Here

$30.00 Early Bird | $35.00 Day of Show General Admission Seated Tickets plus applicable service fees

All Ages

About 105.5 The Colorado Sound

Founded in 2016, The Colorado Sound is a noncommercial, listener-supported, community-minded public radio station that brings the spirit and soul of Colorado to listeners from across the state and around the globe. Broadcasting at 105.5 FM along the Front Range (also 88.9 in Steamboat Springs and 94.3 in Summit County), and streaming around the world at coloradosound.org, the programming blends AAA music with a strong emphasis on Colorado artists.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com

Sign up for Z2 Entertainment emails to stay informed of all upcoming show announcements, presales and on sales!

 

The Lounge at the Boulder Theater is now proudly serving Urban Field Pizza! Located directly next door to the Boulder Theater, The Lounge opens one hour prior to doors on event nights.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
All My Friends Productions Launches: A New Venture by Seasoned Theatrical Producer Parrish Photo
All My Friends' Productions Launches: A New Venture by Seasoned Theatrical Producer Parrish Salyers

All My Friends' Productions, a dynamic new player in the theatrical industry, has announced its official launch. Founded by Colorado native Parrish Salyers, an accomplished producer with over 8 years of extensive experience in the theatrical landscape, All My Friends' Productions is set to redefine collaborative theater production, bridging the gap between local and Broadway productions.

2
Carlos Mencia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 17 - 19 Photo
Carlos Mencia Comes To Comedy Works Landmark, August 17 - 19

Comedy Works has announced that Carlos Mencia will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

3
Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series to Present THE DADS - An Unforgettable Night of Hilarious S Photo
Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series to Present THE DADS - An Unforgettable Night of Hilarious Sketch Comedy

Get ready for an uproarious night of laughter as Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series presents 'The Dads' in a sidesplitting sketch comedy show. Don't miss this unforgettable performance at Vintage Theatre on August 30th, 2023. Get your tickets now!

4
Allison Russel Comes to Boulder Theatre in November Photo
Allison Russel Comes to Boulder Theatre in November

4x GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, poet, activist, and multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell has announced a major U.S. headlining tour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The hilarious and heartfelt one-person comedy “My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy”
Lakewood Cultural Center (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reptile Logic: A Corporate Dismemberment
Vintage Theater (7/28-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (12/07-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/01-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
Phamaly Theatre Company (8/17-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blues in the Night
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (6/02-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Vintage Theatre Cabaret Series Presents: The Dads
Vintage Theatre (8/30-8/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boost Performance Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You