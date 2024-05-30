STOMP and JUDY COLLINS Join Broadway at Pikes Peak Center Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced two Season Add-On productions for the 24–25 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series at Pikes Peak Center. The international percussion sensation celebrating 30 years of touring, STOMP, and celebrated singer-songwriter, Judy Collins, will join the 24–25 Season alongside the previously announced engagements of AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, MEAN GIRLS, ANNIE, THE ADDAMS FAMILY and MYSTIC PIZZA.

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY AT PIKES PEAK CENTER Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com. Tickets to STOMP and Judy Collins are available exclusively to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year. For priority offers, updates and news, please join our email list at BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com.

The complete five-show Season Membership package plus Season Add-Ons are listed below.

FIVE-SHOW SERIES:

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, Feb. 18–20, 2025

MEAN GIRLS, March 3–5, 2025

ANNIE, March 24–26, 2025

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, April 29–May 1, 2025

MYSTIC PIZZA, June 10–12, 2025

SEASON ADD-ON:

STOMP, Jan. 6–7, 2025

Judy Collins, April 7, 2025

STOMP (SEASON ADD-ON)

Jan. 6–7, 2025

Pikes Peak Center

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

April 7, 2025

Pikes Peak Center

In her 50-plus years in music, Judy Collins has always exhibited impeccable taste in songcraft.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her poetically poignant original compositions. On her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, she curated a stunning collection featuring originals alongside songs by not-yet household names such as Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen. Her discerning palette and literary gifts have enabled her to evolve into a poetic, storyteller-songwriter.

Now, in her 6th decade as a singer and songwriter, Judy is experiencing a profound level of growth and prolific creativity. The cultural treasure’s 55th release, Spellbound, finds Judy enjoying an artistic renaissance. The Grammy-nominated album unfolds as if Judy curated a museum exhibit of her life and welcomed us into a retrospective of her most formative moments, some big and public, and some intensely personal and intimate. In a life and a career brimming with milestone moments, Spellbound is a high watermark of artistry and personal evolution.





