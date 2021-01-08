Boulder Theater Presents 85th Anniversary Virtual Food Drive

On Saturday, January 9, 2021, Boulder Theater will mark 85 years since its opening night in 1936. Boulder Theater remains closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but refuses to let that hamper celebrations. In appreciation of the support their community has shown the venue over the years, and especially of the support shown throughout the pandemic, Boulder Theater is asking that patrons celebrate by donating to their month-long virtual food drive.

Boulder Theater's 85th Anniversary Celebration Food Drive is a virtual food drive hosted in partnership with Boulder and Broomfield based food bank, Community Food Share and will be running from Friday, January 8 through Monday, February 8. While general donations of any amount are appreciated, donors may also pick which items they'd like their contributions to go toward (i.e. 120 jars of nut butter or 25 bags of rice).

The donation page reads:

The Boulder Theater is celebrating its 85th anniversary this January!

Please join us in celebration by helping us give back to our Boulder community, which has shown us love for so many years and especially during this pandemic. Every dollar you donate through our virtual food drive will provide not only the gift of food, but the gift of hope for food-insecure children and families.

Donations of any amount are appreciated and can be made here: http://bit.ly/BT-85-drive