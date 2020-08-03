Boulder Arts Outdoors to Reunite Boulder Performing Artists and Audiences with A 'Drive-in' Festival

Boulder Arts Outdoors, a socially distanced drive-in performance festival, will offer the community an opportunity to enjoy a live performance while observing COVID-19 safety protocol in mid-August. Performances will take place Aug.14, 15 and 16 from 6:30 p.m to 8 p.m. at the Gerald Stazio Softball Fields parking lot, and include music, dance, juggling, and physical theater. Boulder Arts Outdoors producer Mara Driscoll presents the festival in partnership with the Boulder Symphony and the City of Boulder Parks and Recreation Department.

Boulder Arts Outdoors aims to create a safe platform for live performance, while re-engaging artists with the community and celebrating diverse artistic voices.

Each evening will feature a different lineup of performances by local artists. Acts will include a world premiere by Helanius J. Wilkins, the CU Associate Dance Department Chair and two-time winner of the Kennedy Center Local Dance Commissioning Project Award; a viola performance by Boulder Symphony Executive Director and Altius Quartet member Andrew Krimm; a solo by former Airjazz member and International Jugglers Association champion Peter Davison; renowned Malian djembe drummer Abdoul Doumbia and his troupe DI DA DI; Bowregard, the winner of the 2019 Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest; and 3rd Law Dance/Theatre, recipient of the "Living Legends of Dance" award in Colorado. It will be the first time many of the artists will perform live since the COVID-19 pandemic escalated in mid-March.

"While drive-in movie theaters are popping up all over the country where people can assemble safely and enjoy digital and virtual content, it's the live experience we're missing," explains Mara Driscoll, the event's curator and producer. "We need art more than ever right now, both for social conversation and inspiration, so I decided to apply the drive-in model to live performance," she continues. "I hope it will be an effective platform to re-engage artists whose lives and work have been completely shut down by the pandemic."

Performance Lineups

August 14, 6:30 p.m - 8 p.m.

Lady Romeo (Soul/Rock/Pop Band)

Peter Davison (Juggling/Physical Theater)

Solis Singers (Choral Ensemble)

Helanius J. Wilkins (Contemporary Dance)

Marcela Lay and Musa Starseed (Salsa Dance)

Chandler Holt & Eric Wiggs (Bluegrass/Americana)

August 15, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Boulder Symphony Brass Trio (Classical Brass)

Helanius J. Wilkins (Contemporary Dance)

Abdoul Doumbia/DI DA DI (Djembe Drumming)

3rd Law Dance/Theater (Dance Theater)

Peter Davison (Juggling/Physical Theater)

Sugar Moon (Folk/Bluegrass)

August 16, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Lady Romeo (Soul/Rock/Pop Band)

Peter Davison (Juggling/Physical Theater)

Andrew Krimm & Stephanie Mientka (Viola Duet)

Helanius J. Wilkins (Contemporary Dance)

3rd Law Dance/Theater (Dance Theater)

Bowregard (Bluegrass)

Ticket and Venue Information

Tickets are $20 per vehicle and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boulder-arts-outdoors-tickets-114480462144. All proceeds of ticket sales will go to the performing artists.

The Gerald Stazio Ballfields parking lot is located at 2445 Stazio Dr. Boulder, CO 80301. Drive East on Valmont Rd. and take a right on 63rd St. and another right to enter the parking lot on Stazio Dr.

Boulder Arts Outdoors will construct an elevated stage at the south end of the parking lot and space vehicles for maximum visibility and safety. Sound will be amplified and streamed through an FM transmitter.

FREE Livestream broadcasts of the performances will be available through the Boulder Arts Outdoors website: https://www.boulderartsoutdoors.com/

