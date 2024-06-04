Bob The Drag Queen to Perform at Paramount Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete’s, and Comedy Works Entertainment will present BOB THE DRAG QUEEN: THIS IS WILD WORLD TOUR coming to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 21 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35.00 – $75.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $175.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating, a pre-show meet and greet with Bob the Drag Queen, and an exclusive merch item.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com

About Bob the Drag Queen:

The alter ego of non-binary comic/actor Caldwell Tidicue, “Bob The Drag Queen'' describes herself as “hilarious, beautiful, talented and...humble.” Bob’s unabashed confidence won her the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar'' on season 8 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as well as multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1. Through her work on HBO’s first unscripted show, “We’re Here,” Bob has been awarded a Peabody Award, GLAAD Media Award, and a Television Academy Honors recognition. Bob has won a Queerty Award as well as another GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Podcast for the highly rated "Sibling Rivalry Podcast" which he co-hosts with Monet X Change.

In the past year (2023), Bob The Drag Queen has been profiled by NPR, embarked on an international tour as Madonna’s special guest for the Celebration Tour, launched the cosmetics company BOMO Beauty with Monét X Change, started her own unique clothing line, House of Bob, released her debut EP ‘Gay Barz’, and dropped her latest comedy special Woke Man In a Dress on YouTube and streaming services. Bob is represented by UTA and managed by Producer Entertainment Group (PEG).

About High Plains Comedy Festival:

High Plains Comedy Festival is held each fall in Denver, Colorado with title sponsor Illegal Pete’s. Founded in 2013 by Denver comedian/writer Adam Cayton-Holland, the Festival features a mix of local and national comics in venues throughout the city—with a special emphasis on the historic Baker neighborhood surrounding South Broadway. High Plains has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talent-packed and fun-filled festivals in the country and returns for its eleventh year September 19 - 21, 2024.

