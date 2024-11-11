Blair Socci Comes To Comedy Works Landmark Village This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Works has announced that Bair Socci will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Blair Socci is a Los Angeles-based comedian whom you may have seen on The Late Late Show with James Corden, MTV, Comedy Central, NBC, TruTV, E!, and Adult Swim. She was recently named one of Variety's Top Ten Comics to Watch in 2022. Blair was also named one of Vulture's “20 Comedians You Should Know in 2020”. Additionally, she was a breakout “New Face” at the prestigious 2017 Just For Laughs Festival.

Blair was also the co-host of The Trevor Moore Show on Comedy Central and has been seen on Q Force, Fairview, Hot Future, Good Morning Pickles! and in the Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie.

She has toured with Ron Funches and Anthony Jeselnik. Catch her on Bob's Burgers and in the Audible series, Ghostwriter, in 2024. Her debut one-hour special, Live From The Big Dog, is available now on VEEPS.

Comments