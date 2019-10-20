Bennie L Williams Spiritual Voices presents Oh, Freedom 1619-2019 at the Shorter Community AME Church, 3100 Richard Allen Ct, Denver, CO 80205 at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16. BLWSV will be joined by guest soloists and musicians for a tribute to African-Americans' commitment to freedom embodied in the music created by enslaved ancestors. Tickets are $20.00, groups of 10 or more $10.00, and available at www.blwspiritualvoices.org

This concert commemorates five centuries of Africans' struggle for freedom in North America including Spirituals not previously performed by BLWSV. The program includes "The Journey of Harriet Tubman," a choral tribute in five movements, arranged by Ron Kean, "Lord, I Know I Been Changed" arr. Mark Butler, and "Just in Case You've Been Forgotten" arr. Thomas Whitfield.

This concert occurs simultaneously with the November release of the feature film, "Harriet" and includes drawings during intermission for ticket packages to the film.

Bennie L. Williams Spiritual Voices (BLWSV) is the brainchild of its founder, Ms. Bennie L. Williams, a renowned and nationally recognized director and teacher of music. Under Ms. Williams' direction and insight, the choir performs these songs with passion and enthusiasm out of respect for the spirit and message of these songs born out of pain. The messages remain as relevant today as in the past. They highlight the importance of the preservation and dissemination of the gift and cultural heritage that enslaved Africans brought to North America with their voices.

Bennie L Williams Spiritual Voices is a culturally diverse and multi-talented community choir dedicated to the preservation and performance of the Spirituals, music created by Africans enslaved in North America. From a small group of 15 singers, the group has grown to 45 singers selected for the quality of their voices and their commitment to the preservation of the Negro Spirituals.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You