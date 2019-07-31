Ballet Hispanico Returns to the Vail Dance Festival

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's premier Latino dance organization, brings its bold and eclectic brand of contemporary dance to the Vail Dance Festival for the second year in a row on August 9-10, 2019.

Following its thrilling Festival debut in 2018, Ballet Hispánico returns to close out this year's Vail Dance Festival with a new performance program. Prior to the closing night performance and celebrations, Ballet Hispánico will host a sneak peek of their dances in Dancing in the Streets. In the evening, after their closing night performance, audience members are invited on-stage for a fiesta.

Master Class: Ballet with Ballet Hispánico, August 9, 2019 at 9am at the Vail Mountain School, $35 for class participation

Each summer the Vail Dance Festival hosts a Master Class Series giving dance students from the Vail Valley and surrounding areas the opportunity to learn and gain invaluable dance experience from world-class dancers and instructors. With purchase of ticket, one observer is allowed to attend.

https://vaildance.org/event/master-class-ballet-with-ballet-hispanico-2019/

Dancing in the Streets: Ballet Hispánico, August 10, 2019 at noon, at the cross streets of Bridge and Gore in Vail Village.

Audiences are invited to a preview of Ballet Hispánico's work before the Company closes the Vail Dance Festival in the evening. The dancers will perform excerpts of repertory and audience members can learn some of the choreography. The performance is free and open to the public.

Ballet Hispánico, August 10, 2019 at 7:30pm, at the Gerard R. Ford Amphitheater.

The 2019 Vail Dance Festival will conclude with repertory from Ballet Hispánico followed by a closing night fiesta where performers and audience members can gather to celebrate the 2019 Festival.

In El Viaje, Edwaard Liang evokes emotion through moving sound and lush movement to exemplify how many individuals feel when one leaves one's homeland or country of birth to seek a new life, including moments of remembering, sharing, and letting go. He particularly focuses on the Chinese mass emigration from the nineteenth century to 1949 and the Chinese-Cuban diaspora to explore identity and the ghosts of a former life.

Inspired by the surrealist world of Belgian painter René Magritte, famous for his paintings of men in bowler hats, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Sombrerísimoreferences the iconic sombreros (hats) found throughout the world that help to represent culture. Originally choreographed for an all-male cast, Sombrerísimohas evolved into a work that can also be performed by an all-female or mixed-gender cast.

Club Havana is Latin Dancing at its best. The intoxicating rhythms of the conga, rumba, mambo, and cha cha are brought to life by choreographer Pedro Ruiz, himself a native of Cuba, as he imagined his very own "Club Havana."

For tickets and more information, visit www.vaildance.org.

Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has been bringing individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years. Whether dancing on stage, in school, or in the street, Ballet Hispánico creates a space where few institutions are breaking ground.

The outdoor splendor of the Colorado Rocky Mountains is the backdrop each summer as the unique mountain town of Vail plays host to a collection of the world's finest dancers. Under the artistic direction of Damian Woetzel, the Vail Dance Festival, now in its 31st year, has become renowned for its artistic excellence, unique programming, commissioned works, and one-of-a-kind artistic collaborations.

Photo Credit: Paula Lobo





