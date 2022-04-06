BWW Review: TOOTSIE is Mostly a Drag at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Oh look, another movie turned musical no one was asking for!

When a film is adapted for the Broadway stage (which is almost a given nowadays), I'll get excited if it's a classic I can't wait to see updated and reimagined. The trouble with Tootsie is...I guess I just didn't care from the start.

The show centers around struggling actor Michael Dorsey, who keeps burning bridges because he's kind of a dick. Nobody wants to work with him anymore, so naturally he gets into middle-aged drag, calls himself Dorothy Michaels, and books the role of the Nurse in a Romeo and Juliet musical. In a classic crossdressing caper, he falls for his costar, and hijinks ensue as he tries to maintain his illusion while rising to the top and getting his girl.

The trick with Dorsey is he's actually a talented actor, but his feistiness is somehow looked at as a bonus when you throw a wig on it. It doesn't really allow him to grow as a person though, he just gets messier and even more manipulative...which is frustrating because it works for him.

The plot applies itself a little better to a Hollywood setting, like in the movie. The musical adapts its story to a Broadway theme. While that provides a lot of theatre jokes and references, it ends up feeling a little forced.

The book by Robert Horn is overflowing with clever one-liners, which saved the show for me, although it seemed like every other line was gunning for a laugh, slowing the pacing down a bit. David Yazbek's score is familiar if you know his style. It's not his best, but songs like "Unstoppable," ""There Was John" and "What's Gonna Happen" stood out as tracks I'd revisit.

Drew Becker handles the role of Michael/Dorothy well, naturally nailing the higher register he sits in for all his female moments. Ashley Alexander plays his love interest and costar Julie Nichols, giving the role a lot of emotional depth and making it a standout. Payton Reilly is a lot of fun as his ex Sandy Lester, whose fast-talking number "What's Gonna Happen" is a highlight of the show.

Tootsie' campiness makes the plot a bit more palatable, but somehow it still falls flat. Think La Cage, but for straight people? Unfortunately the show doesn't end with much of a conclusion either, leaving most of the drama up in the air with no hopes for a solid conclusion. It just ends...but hey, at least at did.

Tootsie plays the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through April 10. Tickets at DenverCenter.org.