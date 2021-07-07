Boulder Theater Celebrates Independent Venue Week 2021

Independent Venue Week, running from July 12-18, has unveiled its full 2021 schedule. Boulder Theater will join hundreds of venues all over the country in celebration with performances from local bands Trickster Carousel, Rose Hill Drive, and Morsel.

Boulder Theater is just one of over 350 independent venues from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico that are set to participate in what is already the largest celebration of its kind in the world.

In addition to Boulder Theater's programming, Independent Venue Week will also feature the return of its #IVWTalks virtual panel discussions and Get Schooled, an entire day's worth of panel programming targeted towards students and young professionals pursuing a career in live music.

The full schedule for Independent Venue Week 2021 can be found on the Independent Venue Week website.