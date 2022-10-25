BEETHOVEN IN THE ROCKIES To Feature The Loveland Orchestra In Its Season Concert Finale

After a beautifully engaging concert by the UNC Asian Ensemble and an exquisite and crowd-pleasing performance of "Tambourin Chinois" by Edward W. Hardy (violin) and Hanguang Wang (piano), Beethoven in the Rockies will have its season concert finale this Friday featuring The Loveland Orchestra.

This Friday's concert program will showcase the music of Beethoven under the baton of Maestro Luciano Silvestri, with guest soloist Adam Zukiewicz (piano), and the world premiere of The Flood - a new orchestral work by Jim Klein and Ian Jamison reflecting on the story of the 1973 flood in the Greeley and Kersey area.

Date, Time, and Location of the BITR season concert finale: Friday, October 28, 2022, | 7:30 PM | UNC Campus Commons, Performance Hall - 1051 22nd St, Greeley, CO 80639

The 2022 Artists and Guests of BEETHOVEN IN THE ROCKIES include Dr. Howard Skinner, Boulder Chamber Orchestra, Greeley Chamber Orchestra, Loveland Orchestra, James Klein and Ian Jamison (Composers), David Ginder (Host and Producer, Colorado Public Radio), Marilyn Cooley (Host, Colorado Public Radio) Edward W. Hardy (Violinist), UNC Asian Mixed Ensemble, and the Colorado Piano Trio.

Community Partners and Supporters of BITR include the Greeley Chamber Orchestra, Loveland Orchestra, Boulder Chamber Orchestra, Colorado Public Radio, Greeley Tribune, German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter, EnviroTech Services, Inc., Bank of Colorado, and the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany.

For tickets, visit tickets.unco.edu. For more information about the festival and our previous concerts, visit www.beethovenintherockies.com/lovelandorchestra-10-28.