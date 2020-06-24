BDT Stage Presents DISENCHANTED! as an Online Stream

BDT Stage has announced their first ever online streaming event from BDT Stage. Watch the stream of BDT favorite, Disenchanted!, recorded at BDT Stage. Opening night is Wednesday, July 1, 2020, followed by a live streamed Talk Back with the show's cast and creators. Then, the recording of Disenchanted! will be available as a streamed rental for a 24-hour period anytime during the month of July.

Disenchanted! is the Off-Broadway musical comedy hit by Dennis Giacino and Fiely Matias that explores misconceptions surrounding the Disney princesses - and it's back at BDT, but as a digital stream! This irreverent musical revue takes on culture-shaping tropes, and tackles the prejudices and neuroses that our favorite cartoon princess characters inflict on impressionable minds. It's hilarious, cheeky, and definitely PG-13.

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that's anything but Grimm. The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they've been portrayed in today's pop culture so they've tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight.

Forget the princesses you think you know - these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth. 'Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical' nomination (Outer Critics Circle Awards) and 'Best New Off-Broadway Musical' nomination (Off Broadway Alliance). Contains adult language and content.

The Ultimate Talk Back:

After the show streams at 7:00pm MDT, July 1, they will host their first-ever digitally streamed Talk Back, starting at 9:00pm. Show creators Dennis Giacino and Fiely Matias, along with the cast, co-director/choreographers Ali King Meyers and Matthew D. Peters, and producer Michael J. Duran will discuss the play, the production, and the challenges of filming and streaming the show. This is a rare chance to deepen one's understanding of what goes on behind the scenes and engage with the creatives who put it all together.

How The Stream Works:

The stream of BDT Stage's Disenchanted! is available through BroadwayOnDemand.com for iPhones, iPads, AppleTVs, and Roku devices. There are two ways to watch Disenchanted! online. 1) On July 1, 2020 at 7:00pm MDT, viewers can all watch a Live Stream of BDT's Disenchanted! at the same time, streamed to their own devices. This is followed by the live streamed Talk Back at 9:00pm. Viewers can log on and participate, asking questions and interacting with the cast and creators, all for $15, plus fees. 2) After opening night, the digital stream of Disenchanted! becomes available as a 24-hour rental throughout the rest of the month of July, also for $15, plus fees. Please note, the 24-hour rental is not available for pre-order. It will be available after opening night, July 1.

Tickets for opening night of Disenchanted! are on sale now for just $15 plus fees, which includes the digital stream of the performance at 7:00pm and the live Talk Back at 9:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at bdtstage.com. Their Box Office is not physically open yet, but can be reached at 303-449-6000 or BoxOffice@bdtstage.com. Box Office hours are Wed-Sat 10am-3pm..

