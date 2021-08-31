BAND OF MOTHERS Podcast Live Comes to Comedy Works South in September & October

Join Shayna and Tracey, creators of Denver's own The Pump and Dump Show, as they bring their hit, weekly Band of Mothers Podcast to the live stage for a brand-new take on a moms' night out.

This month's theme, titled "Well That Happened," is all about extraordinary stories of parenting and will feature live interviews, interactive games, YOUR amazing stories, and the signature comedy and original music that you've come to love from The Pump and Dump Show.

Grab your #Breeder friends and celebrate how amazing and ridiculous motherhood can be - especially during these times. There's nothing more cathartic than laughing together with an entire theatre full of moms who've been through potty training and remote school. AND you may even be featured on the podcast! We are a Band of Mothers. This show is here for you.

For more information visit ComedyWorks.com.