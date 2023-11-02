Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Kat Edmonson to Perform HOLIDAY SWINGIN' in Lakewood

Award-winning singer/songwriter Kat Edmonson blends jazz, cabaret and vintage cosmopolitanism pop during her festive “Holiday Swingin'” performance at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Lakewood Cultural Center.

On the “Holiday Swingin'” album, “I was inspired to record music that harkened back to my favorite '50s and '60s holiday tunes. The band and I had a ball swingin' on all these classic songs!” says Kat. During her performance, the jazz vocalist and her band weave original songs and familiar classics, humorous anecdotes, philosophical musings and a love of film with disarming candor and vulnerability. The charming presentation positions Kat as a rare artist who embodies the spirit of the past while remaining resolutely au courant.

Kat has been featured on Austin City Limits, Tiny Desk Concerts, A Prairie Home Companion, and The Late Show. To date, the singer has toured with Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak, and Shawn Colvin and opened shows for Smokey Robinson, Amos Lee, Willie Nelson, and other superstars in addition to her own headline tours.

This holiday season Lakewood Cultural Center Presents three new holiday productions. Purchase tickets for Kat Edmonson, Holiday Swingin', The Rocky Mountain Stocking Stuffers, or The Queen's Cartoonists-Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It! Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue).

