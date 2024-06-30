Arvada Center 24/25 Season Tickets Now On Sale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities 2024-2025 Theatre Season single tickets go on sale July 1. With the intent to surprise and engage audiences, their new season features stories that break the narrative and challenge the status quo.

“As this season began to take shape, we realized that each of these stories share an upending of expectations,” said Artistic Director Lynne Collins. “They seem to be heading down familiar roads, but then they each surprise with plot twists and characters that subvert the narratives in big and small ways.”

The season kicks off with the sweet Broadway hit Waitress, about an expert pie-maker who tries to reach her dreams with a baking contest. With music and lyrics by pop star Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), this delicious musical celebrates unlikely Prince Charmings, the power of friendship and chosen family, and the joy of a perfect pie.

Next in the Black Box Theatre, Kate Hamill's Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really is a subversive feminist take on the Gothic classic that is one part humor, one part horror, and drives a gleeful stake through the heart of the patriarchy itself.

The holiday musical Once Upon A Mattress is a hilarious reinvention of “The Princess and the Pea” fairytale, where we meet a princess who is far from delicate and dainty, but whose honesty and cleverness make her everything a princess should be.

Loosely based on Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, Bruce Norris' Pulitzer Prize-winning Clybourne Park is a biting, satirical exploration about gentrification that highlights where we've come, and haven't come, in the journey of racial and economic equality in America.

The theatre season closes with the 2014 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. When Monty Navarro finds out he is eighth in line for an earldom, he decides to speed up the succession through any means necessary - even murder. With eight characters played by one scene-stealing actor, this hilarious musical manages to make murder a delight and brings together Edwardian reserve with outrageous characters and carnage.

For the 2024-2025 Theatre Season, the Arvada Center will present more streamlined, flexible options for season ticket packages. Single tickets for all productions go on sale July 1, 2024. To learn more about our flexible, customizable, season ticket packages go to arvadacenter.org/subscribe.

Arvada Center 2024-2025 Theatre Season

Waitress

Book by Jessie Nelson

Words and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Main Stage Theatre

Directed by Lynne Collins

Friday, August 30 - Sunday, October 13, 2024

Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really

By Kate Hamill

Based on the novel by Bram Stoker

Black Box Theatre

Directed by Carolyn Howarth

Friday, September 27 - Sunday, November 3, 2024

Once Upon A Mattress

Music by Mary Rodgers

Lyrics by Marshall Barer

Book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer

Main Stage Theatre

Directed by Kenny Moten

Friday, November 24 - Sunday, December 29, 2024

Clybourne Park

By Bruce Norris

Black Box Theatre

Directed by Kenny Moten

Friday, February 14 - Sunday, March 30, 2025

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Music by Steven Lutvak

Book by Robert L. Freedman

Lyrics by Steven Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman

Based on the book Israel Rank: The Autobiography of a Criminal by Roy Horniman

Main Stage Theatre

Directed by Geoffrey Kent

Friday, March 28 - Sunday, May 11, 2025

About the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities:

Since its founding in 1976, the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities has produced, curated, and created national-caliber arts, humanities, and education programs. From producing award-winning plays and musicals, curating intriguing gallery exhibitions, and creating engaging educational programs for tens of thousands of students a year, the Arvada Center provides a place of enlightenment and entertainment for all people who visit. The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities is generously supported in part by the City of Arvada, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

