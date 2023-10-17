Arts & Venues Now Accepting Applications For Performances For The 2024 Five Points Jazz Festival

Denver Arts & Venues is excited to announce the 21st annual Five Points Jazz Festival on Saturday, June 8, and is now accepting applications for 2024 performers.

“Over the past 20 years of the Five Points Jazz Festival, we have presented nearly 500 performances,” said Brooke Dilling, Manager of Cultural Programs. “We are thrilled once again to open the call for musicians and continue to support the legacy of jazz and its many iterations in Five Points, Denver, Colorado and beyond, as we look for emerging talent and longtime favorites for next year's event.”

2024 performances will be one hour in length and performers will need to be on-site one hour prior to their performance time for load-in and sound check. The committee will accept musician applications through November 30 and begin making decisions on festival lineup in late January. A musician application in Spanish is also available.

About Denver Arts & Venues

Denver Arts & Venues' mission is to enrich Denver's quality of life and economic vitality through the advancement of arts, culture and entertainment opportunities for all. Denver Arts & Venues operates Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Coliseum and McNichols Civic Center Building, using proceeds from events at these venues – not government funding – to run and maintain these facilities and to provide access to art for all through free and low-cost community events, grants for artists and arts organizations, public art and art education. Using Good Times, For Good.

About Five Points Jazz Festival

The free Five Points Jazz Festival takes place annually and celebrates the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood. Once known as the Harlem of the West, Five Points was home to several jazz clubs which played host to many of jazz music's legends such as Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk and many more.

