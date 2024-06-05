Five Points Jazz Festival Returns This Weekend, Honorees Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Denver Arts & Venues’ annual Five Points Jazz Festival will return for its 21st year on June 8 starting at noon, celebrating the music, culture and roots of Denver’s historic Five Points neighborhood.

Presented by United Airlines, the free, family-friendly festival takes place on Welton Street between 25th and 29th streets, and features more than 30 performances, as well as food and drink, artisan vendors, and more. In addition to dozens of musicians performing along Welton Street, during the festival Arts & Venues also honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the culture and livelihood of Five Points and the Denver and Colorado jazz landscape.

What: Denver Arts & Venues presents the 21st annual Five Points Jazz Festival

When: Saturday, June 8, gates open at 11:30, parade starts at noon

Where: Welton Street between 25th and 29th streets

At 4:15 p.m. at Denver Arts & Venues Stage (25th and Welton streets), Five Points Jazz Festival pays homage to Rosalind “Bee” Harris and Ken Walker.

Rosalind “Bee” Harris is owner, publisher and art director of the Denver Urban Spectrum newspaper. She has been "spreading the news about people of color" since 1987, and has mentored and trained more than 250 young people ages 13 to 17 in the field of journalism.

Ken Walker made a name for himself in the jazz world playing with a veritable “who’s who” of jazz musicians and spending 12 years as the house bassist at the legendary El Chapultepec. Not only is he a well-known performing and recording artist, but he also inspires future jazz musicians as a faculty member and music coach at Lamont School of Music.

At 6:10 p.m. at White Claw Hard Seltzer Stage (29th and Welton Streets), Five Points Jazz Festival recognizes Keith Oxman.

Keith Oxman has been an Instrumental Music teacher for more than 33 years, including Director of Instrumental Music for 24 years at East High School. Performing in Denver since the 1970s, Keith made his mark at El Chapultepec, the Champa Bar and numerous Five Points clubs.

A full festival schedule and additional information is available at ArtsandVenues.com/FivePointsJazz.

