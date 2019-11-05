Art To The Rescue Will Hold its 2019 Art Auction at The Sterling Event Space

This November, Drifter's Hearts of Hope has partnered with Gallery 1261, Abend Gallery and K Contemporary for the second annual Art to the Rescue-an art auction supporting the mission of DHOH: rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing at-risk horses.

Located in beautiful Franktown, CO southeast of Denver, Drifter's Hearts of Hope is housed on the King of Hearts Ranch, generously donated by philanthropist, Steve Strachan, owner and founder of Strachan Exploration, the presenting sponsor of this event. DHOH is run by president and co-founder, Jacqui Avis, and her team of passionate volunteers who have been rescuing and rehabilitating horses for the past five years.

The curated art auction idea came about a few years ago and has since evolved into Art to the Rescue, now returning for the second year in a row! "It is a beautiful way of bringing art and horse lovers together for a great cause," shares Jacqui Avis. "And we are so grateful to everyone who made this possible, from the kindness of Steve Strachan, to our amazing volunteers, to our gallery partners, our sponsors, and of course the artists who are contributing their artwork to support this cause!"

The auction will feature nationally and internationally acclaimed artists who are known for landscape and equine themes. Featured artists will include: Edward Aldrich, Gregory Block, Morgan Cameron, Robin Cole, Michael Dowling, Alpay Efe, Lindsey Bittner Graham, David Grossman, Stephanie Hartshorn, Ron Hicks, Quang Ho, Jane Hunt, David Kammerzell, Amy Laugesen, Kim Mackey, Carl Ortman, Karen Roehl, Jill Soukup, JC Spock, Nina Tichava, Kevin Weckbach, Ashley Eliza Williams, Seth Winegar, Sarah Winkler and Michael Workman.

Chrstine Mileham, co-owner of the participating galleries, shares her enthusiasm for the cause, "We really want to help DHOH save more horses! When I shared this with our artists, everyone was on board to contribute." DHOH is fully funded by donations, sponsorships and grants and is a 501(c) (3) organization run exclusively by volunteers and this event is a unique opportunity to support both your passion for art and animals.

Guests can expect to enjoy heavy appetizers, an open bar, and feel great about all the proceeds going directly to supporting the organization. "We hope that our guests come away deeply inspired by our mission, with better understanding about the need for horse rescue, and hopefully some beautiful art to add to their art collections," says Avis.

Sponsors of the event include: Sterling Event Space, Bouquets, Barns Bros Creative and Auto Auto Wash.

Tickets are $50.00. Please visit.DriftersHeartsofHope.org to purchase tickets.





