Amy Bruni Comes to the Stanley Hotel in October

Comedy Works Entertainment and Stanley Live will present LIFE WITH THE AFTERLIFE: TRUE TALES OF THE PARANORMAL WITH GHOST HUNTER AMY BRUNI coming to The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall in Estes Park, CO on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 7:00pm. This show will be ages 21 and up.

Tickets are $39.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $75.00 plus applicable fees which includes premium seating and a post-show meet and greet. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10am at StanleyLive.com/AmyBruni

Paranormal investigator, author, podcaster and star of Kindred Spirits and Ghost Hunters, Amy Bruni shares hair-raising tales from her countless hours hunting ghosts at America's most haunted locations. Amy shares her unique approach to interacting with the spirits of the dead and those who encounter them. By the end of the night, you will question everything you thought you knew about the spirit world, and life after death.