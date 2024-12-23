Amos Gill to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amos Gill will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Thursday December 26, Friday December 27, Saturday December 28, and Tuesday December 31.

One of the hottest comedians in Australia and now swiftly making a name for himself globally. A cherished Adelaide identity thanks to his four years hosting the Amos, Cat & Angus breakfast radio show, in 2018 Amos announced that he was giving up breaky radio’s notorious 4am rises and heading to the USA to crack a comedy scene in which he had already carved out a name for himself.



After an impressive appearance as national runner-up in Triple J’s RAW Comedy competition, Amos went on to earn nominations for the Best Emerging Comedian and People’s Choice awards at the 2013 Adelaide Fringe for his debut solo show, You’ve Changed.



As well as being a headliner in his own right in the USA, UK and Australia, Amos has performed at the Sydney Opera House and in multiple countries touring with Jim Jefferies, including opening for him on his Australian and South African arena tours and at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden to a sell-out crowd. In 2022 Amos took his full live show You’ve Wrecked The Joint out on his first solo tour across Australian Capital Cities. The tour was a smashing success, selling out five shows nationally.



Comments