Almost Adults Productions' LGBTQ+ Short Play Series On Zoom Continues

Almost Adults Productions is presenting an ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series on Zoom. Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company has been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Twice a month on Zoom Almost Adults will present a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs.

This event will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page or you can also join the Zoom call by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85745700794. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. The next program is as follows:

Switching Sides by Terry McFadden

Directed by Rob Salerno (Los Angeles, CA)

With Terry McFadden (Los Angeles, CA) and Mickey Dolan (Santa Fe, NM)

Much is revealed during a father/son baseball practice.

Tahiti by James Masten (New York)

Directed by Bradd Howard (Albuquerque, NM)

With Mark Lanham (New York), Thomas Hoyt Godfrey (New York), and Bjorn Bolinder (New York).

Stanley's home health attendant has set him up on a blind date, but this gentleman caller surprises them both by rekindling memories and igniting old flames. It's never too late for a second chance at love.

Monogamy of Swans by John Minigan (Framingham, MA)

Directed by Duchess Dale (Santa Fe, NM)

With Mairi Chanel (Santa Fe) and Natalie Bovis (Santa Fe)

After breaking up with her fiancé, Ellie has gone to Boston's Public Garden to kill the swans. Her former lover arrives with a better alternative.

