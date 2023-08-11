All My Friends' Productions Launches: A New Venture by Seasoned Theatrical Producer Parrish Salyers

All My Friends' Productions, a dynamic new player in the theatrical industry, has announced its official launch. Founded by Colorado native Parrish Salyers, an accomplished producer with over 8 years of extensive experience in the theatrical landscape, All My Friends' Productions is set to redefine collaborative theater production, bridging the gap between local and Broadway productions.

Parrish Salyers has made an indelible mark on the theatrical world through his involvement in various local, off-Broadway, and Broadway productions. Notably, Salyers has held significant roles as a board member for the Front Range Theatre Company and as the former Promotions Manager for the esteemed Little Theatre of the Rockies. His contributions have solidified his reputation as a visionary and influential figure in the Colorado theater scene.

Salyers' journey has taken him from his roots in Colorado to the bustling streets of New York City. His remarkable ascent from internships to the role of Assistant General Manager for the Off-Broadway sensation "EMOJILAND The Musical" at The Duke on 42nd Street is a testament to his dedication and talent.

With a background enriched by experiences in renowned producing offices, including Davenport Theatrical Enterprises, Frankel Green Theatrical Management, Columbia Artists Theatrical, and Visceral Entertainment, Salyers has honed his skills and expertise to a remarkable degree. His impressive portfolio includes productions at the prestigious Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City. He had the privilege to collaborate with Tony Award nominees and winners.

Salyers' unique perspective, unparalleled dedication, and unwavering pursuit of opportunities in the Broadway industry position him as a trusted advisor and invaluable resource. His ability to provide exclusive insights and access to exceptional prospects makes him a true industry insider. As the next generation of Broadway producers, Salyers is driven to share his boundless passion and expertise with like-minded individuals, fostering a sense of community and shared success.

All My Friends' Productions is committed to nurturing projects that encompass the diverse spectrum of theater, spanning from Colorado to Broadway and beyond. The company's ethos is built upon the notion that the journey to achieving theatrical milestones, whether it be producing a local show or attaining co-producer recognition on Broadway, is an uphill climb best undertaken alongside friends.

In Salyers' own words, "I bounce ideas off my friends like no one else, I trust my friends like no one else, and I couldn't be pushed to reach my goals by anyone else harder than my friends do. I look forward to continuing this journey, with lots of exciting projects split between NYC and Denver. A combination of the two cities I absolutely adore. It has taken a lot of time, self-reflection, and healing to get to this point. I hope that you will join me on this climb."

Stay connected and witness the ascent of All My Friends' Productions by visiting their official website at www.allmyfriendsprods.com and following them on Instagram @allmyfriendsprods.