Ali Macofsky Announces at Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 20 - 22

Ali Macofsky guest-starred on KISS FM alongside Ryan Seacrest where she prank called listeners as her character “Little Ally”. 

Jan. 11, 2022  

Comedy Works has announced that Ali Macofsky will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

She has been a semi-finalist in Standup NBC, featured on Just For Laughs Digital and on over 100 episodes of The Comedy Store's Kill Tony Podcast.

Macofsky has also opened for Russell Peters, Andrew Santino, and Joe Rogan at clubs and theaters around the country. Ali was the emcee for Joe Rogan at Bellco Theatre November 2019. She has her own weekly podcast called Resting Bitch with Ali Macofsky.

