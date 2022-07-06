Ahmed Ahmed Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Egyptian-American actor, comedian, producer, and director Ahmed Ahmed is one of the most diverse, multi-faceted talents in the entertainment industry today. He is a co-founder of the groundbreaking Axis of Evil Comedy Tour, which aired on Comedy Central and later went on to make history taking that tour all around the Middle East. Ahmed has two Showtime comedy specials. He can be seen starring on TBS' hit comedy series Sullivan & Son and has appeared on The Tonight Show, Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show, Weeds, Swingers, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, and Iron Man.

Ahmed made his directorial debut with his award-winning documentary called Just Like Us. The film premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and went on to be selected at 30 international film festivals, winning several "Best Director" and "Best Documentary" awards. The documentary garnered attention on the political front, and Ahmed was invited to The White House to have dinner with President Obama.

Currently, Ahmed can be seen in the recent documentary Too Soon on Vice TV and is developing several TV shows and films. Ahmed is a true believer that laughter heals, and that comedy can bridge the gap between communities across the world.

Comedy Works has announced that Ahmed Ahmed will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Thursday, July 7 / 8:00 PM / $16.00

Friday, July 8 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00

Saturday, July 9 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $24.00