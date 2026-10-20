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Adam Friedland to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Performances will take place October 22, 23, and 24.

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Adam Friedland to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Adam Friedland will perform at Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 PM; Friday, October 23 at 7:15 PM and 9:30 PM; and Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 PM and 9:15 PM.

Adam Friedland is a comedian and the host of The Adam Friedland Show, known for his sharp wit and irreverent humor. Formerly he served as a co-host of the popular Cum Town podcast along with fellow comedians Nick Mullen and Stavros Halkias.

Adam has built a loyal following with his deadpan delivery and unique take on pop culture, current events, and social commentary. His comedy often explores controversial topics, pushing boundaries while maintaining a playful edge.

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