Adam Friedland to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square
Performances will take place October 22, 23, and 24.
Adam Friedland will perform at Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 PM; Friday, October 23 at 7:15 PM and 9:30 PM; and Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 PM and 9:15 PM.
Adam Friedland is a comedian and the host of The Adam Friedland Show, known for his sharp wit and irreverent humor. Formerly he served as a co-host of the popular Cum Town podcast along with fellow comedians Nick Mullen and Stavros Halkias.
Adam has built a loyal following with his deadpan delivery and unique take on pop culture, current events, and social commentary. His comedy often explores controversial topics, pushing boundaries while maintaining a playful edge.
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