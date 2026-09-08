Dylan Carlino to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square

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Comedian, writer and actor Dylan Carlino will perform at Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square in Denver for five shows September 10-12.

Carlino began his comedy career in the Berkshires before spending several years in Portland, Oregon and eventually relocating to Austin, Texas. In 2023, he won the Austin's Funniest competition.

He has appeared at comedy festivals including the MASS MoCA Comedy Festival and Moontower Comedy Festival. In 2024, Carlino was presented by Netflix Is a Joke as part of its "Featuring..." showcase.

Carlino has also developed a substantial following on social media, reaching more than 1.8 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. His "If I Was A Girl..." series has accumulated more than 100 million views.

In addition to his stand-up work, Carlino co-hosts the podcast Some of This Is Bad with comedian Colton Dowling and hosts his own podcast, Feelin' Girly.

Carlino will perform at Comedy Works Downtown at Larimer Square on Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, September 11 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, September 12 at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for all performances and are available in advance through Comedy Works.

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