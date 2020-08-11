Adam Ferrara comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark, August 20 – 22.

Adam Ferrara comes to Comedy Works South at the Landmark, August 20 - 22. LIVE in-person & Live streaming (Friday & Saturday early show only) tickets available!

Adam Ferrara, the Actor & Comedian who Entertainment Weekly dubbed "Hilarious," is currently starring on CBS's All Access show, Why Women Kill with Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and an all-star cast. He also appears in the in the Indie movie Little Italy, alongside Emma Roberts and Hayden Christenson, currently streaming on Amazon. His new podcast The Adam Ferrara Podcast is a breakout hit, considered a "must listen" by Hidden Remote. His new comedy album Unconditional was Interrobang's People's Choice of Album of the Year.

For six seasons Adam co-hosted the critically acclaimed BBC sensation, Top Gear US. He proudly played Chief 'Needles' Nelson on the Emmy nominated FX drama Rescue Me. Adam co-starred with Emmy Award winner Edie Falco on Showtime's hit series Nurse Jackie. He has also co-starred alongside Kevin James in the hit movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Definitely, Maybe with Ryan Reynolds. Some of Ferrara's other TV credits include CBS's The Good Fight, Criminal Minds, Kevin Can Wait, The King of Queens, NBC's Law & Order, and ABC's Ugly Betty.

LIVE (in-person) & Comedy Works Live (streaming) tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com. Enjoy preferred seating Friday or Saturday when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For Lucy reservations email: question@comedyworks.com.

