ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER Comes to Rocky Mountain Rep

Performances are Friday, September 1st, at 8:00pm, Saturday, September 2nd, at 8:00pm, and Sunday, September 3rd, at 2:00pm. 

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Come “dream about the days to come” with Rocky Mountain Rep as they open Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver this weekend — Friday, September 1st, at 8:00pm, Saturday, September 2nd, at 8:00pm, and Sunday, September 3rd, at 2:00pm.  Join the celebration of the music and legacy that John Denver left behind.

Almost Heaven highlights twenty-nine of John Denver’s songs — including “Rocky Mountain High”, “Sunshine on my Shoulders”, “Annie’s Song”, and “Leaving on a Jet Plane” just to name few.  Rocky Mountain Rep’s production features an all-star cast:  Karis Avisa, Madeline Canfield, Paige Daigle, Wesley Hodges, Mitchell Lewis, and Jeremiah Smith.  And an amazing production staff: directed and staged by Jeff Duke, musical direction by Michael Querio, costume design by Jeff Duke, scenic design by Cody Tellis Rutledge, projection design by DJ Pike, sound design by Alex Preston, lighting design by Ethan Newman, stage management by Amy Radebaugh, and assistant stage management by Kyle M. Dill.

Tickets are on sale now at the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre box office or by phone 970-627-3421, and also online at www.rockymountainrep.com.  Check your calendar and book some dates in September!  Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver promises to be more fun than “grandma’s feather bed”! 



