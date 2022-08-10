2022 Laugh Riot Comedy Series At Lincoln Center Continues with Marc Maron And WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?

Comedy Works Entertainment and LC Live welcome Marc Maron: This May Be The Last Time Tour and Whose Live Anyway? With Special Guest Drew Carey as a part of the 2022 Laugh Riot Comedy Series coming to The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins, CO.

Marc Maron is appearing on Friday, September 23rd at 7:30pm and ticket prices are $30.00 - $65.00 plus applicable fees.

Whose Live Anyway? With Special Guest Drew Carey is appearing on Friday, November 4th at 7:00pm and ticket prices are $30.00 - $65.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday, August 10th and can be purchased online at LCTIX.com.

Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials - including More Later (2015), Thinky Pain" (2013), Marc Maron: Too Real and 2020's End Times Fun which was nominated for a 2021 Critics' Choice Award, on Netflix.

With his landmark podcast WTF with Marc Maron, which averages 6 million downloads per month, Maron has interviewed icons such as Robin Williams, Keith Richards and former US president Barack Obama. He also starred in the Netflix original series "GLOW" and has had roles in the films Joker, Spencer Confidential, Sword Of Trust, Stardust, and the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, alongside Jennifer Hudson.

The current cast members and Special Guest Drew Carey of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are will present their new improv tour: Whose Live Anyway? With Special Guest Drew Carey.

Whose Live Anyway? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray and Special Guest Drew Carey will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! Whose Live Anyway? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach.

All ages are welcome, but please note that some "PG-13" language will be used during the performance.