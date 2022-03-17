11 Minutes Theatre Company to Present THE CHERRY ORCHARD & VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

This spring, Colorado's own 11 Minutes Theatre Company will present two perfectly paired comedies in quick succession. Anton Chekhov's masterpiece The Cherry Orchard blossoms anew in April, immediately followed in May by Christopher Durang's hilarious Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Both shows will be performed at the legendary Bug Theatre in Denver.

The times they are a-changin' for Chekhov's quirky characters as The Cherry Orchard is transported to the rocking, turbulent 1960s. When Lyuba returns to the small Russian town where she was born, will the ax fall on everything she knows and loves? Like a new vinyl record, this classic script gets a fresh spin in Artistic Director Janine Ann Kehlenbach's vivid staging.

The Cherry Orchard runs from April 7 through April 23. The cast features Alissa Berdahl (Varya), Beth Davis (Dunyasha), O.D. Duhu (Lyuba), Joseph Graves (Lopahkin), Terence Keane (Pishchik), Kevin R. Leonard (Fiers), Alesha Machuca (Anya), Andrew Neary (Trofimov), and E.G. Traxler (Gaev). Performances are at 7:30 PM on Thursdays (4/7, 4/14), Fridays (4/8, 4/15, 4/22) and Saturdays (4/9, 4/16, 4/23) with a special Sunday matinee at 2:30 PM on 4/10.

Then Durang puts Chekhov's characters in a martini shaker and pours out a madcap look at 21st-century life. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike is directed by Patrick Brownson. Will Vanya and Sonia ever be happy? Will Masha sell the house out from under them? And will Spike keep his pants on?

Opening May 6 and running through May 21, this production stars Jean Bass (Sonia), Janine Ann Kehlenbach (Masha), Kevin R. Leonard (Vanya), Leah Marshall (Nina), Taylor Minckley (Spike), and ShaShauna Staton (Cassandra). Performances are at 7:30 PM on Fridays (5/6, 5/13, 5/20) and Saturdays (5/7, 5/14, 5/21) with a special Thursday night show on 5/12. There are also two Saturday matinees at 2:30 PM (5/14, 5/21).

The creative team for both shows includes Kevin R. Leonard (technical director), Kevin Taylor (lighting designer), Alesha Machuca (costume designer), and Eric Shand (stage manager). Tickets are only $10 to $20 and can be purchased at 11minutestheatre.com.

11 Minutes Theatre Company creates poignant and pulsating performances that deliver catharsis and transcendence to Denver audiences. Located at 3654 Navajo Street in Denver, the Bug has featured live local theatre, film, and comedy for 27 years. It's home to ongoing events like Freak Train, Nerd Nite, the Grawlix, Ignite Denver, and the Emerging Filmmakers Project.

