PINOCCHIO is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater

Pinocchio recounts the tale of Geppetto's little puppet, who, through magic, gains life and sets off on incredible and perilous escapades in his quest to become human. Along his journey, he encounters both kind-hearted fairies and crafty beings bent on tricks. Becoming a genuine human proves difficult amidst the cruelty and opportunism of those seeking to deceive and take advantage of him.

The story of Pinocchio was originally written by the Italian author Carlo Collodi in 1883 and has since been interpreted in other books, countless films and plays. Probably the most well-known is Walt Disney's cartoon from 1940, while film director Guillermo Del Toro made a critically acclaimed adult version of the well-known puppet adventure in 2022.

At the Royal Danish Playhouse, we tackle Collodi's classic, surreal and dark adventures with a lot of fantastic and mysterious creatures. The performance is dramatized by Lee Hall, who is known for e.g. for his screenplay and musical adaptation of Billy Elliot. The award-winning director Sara Cronberg has created a musical and whimsical staging, where the adventure of Pinocchio can be experienced as a puppet theater but in a huge format, where the entire stage is transformed and put to use.

Pinocchio is this year's big, new performances for the slightly older children and their adults at the Royal Danish Theatre. Step into Geppetto's magical workshop, where a little puppet waits to be imbued with human spirit.

Recommended for children and the young at heart, suitable for ages 8 and above. We kindly ask that you follow our age guidelines. Theatre provides a live experience that can be intensely engaging and potentially overwhelming, with our aim being to ensure all attendees leave with a favourable experience.

This production is performed in Danish without surtitles

