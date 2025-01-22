JEPPE ON THE HILL Comes to Det KGL Teater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jeppe on the Hill is coming to Det KGL. Teater this month. Holberg's tragicomic classic takes to the Old Stage with Frederik Cilius in the lead role. Performances run 22 January - 23 February.

Jeppe is a man utterly devoid of control over his own life; he's a tenant farmer, beaten and cheated on by his wife, Nille. Additionally, Jeppe bears the scars of a decade in military service. His only escape is to drown his sorrows in alcohol at Jacob Shoemaker’s inn. When the baron and his servants find the drunken Jeppe on the dungheap and, as a practical joke, elevate him to king-for-a-day, he, as the 'baron,' assumes power and becomes surprisingly tyrannical before being drunkenly thrown back onto the dungheap. His punishment is an even more malicious jest, as Jeppe is mockingly sentenced to death and hanged, only to return home for one final humiliation.

The multi-talented Frederik Cilius leads in Danish theatre's most renowned and beloved role as the alcohol-addled Jeppe, bullied from all sides yet vengeful whenever the opportunity arises. Surrounded by a strong ensemble of younger actors, Heinrich Christensen's production questions who truly holds power in our society.

This production is performed in Danish without surtitles

Comments