BREAKING: International Singer-Actor Gerald Santos to Reprise Thuy in MISS SAIGON Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark--Singer-actor Gerald Santos, who hails from the Philippines, is poised to revisit his previous role in "Miss Saigon," Thuy, in Det Ny Teater's 2023 production of the mega-musical. The Det Ny Teater is Denmark's only privately operated theatre, producing Broadway and West End titles since 1994.

Back in his native Philippines, Mr. Santos marked his entry into mainstream showbusiness via the reality TV singing competition, "Pinoy Pop Superstar," in 2006. He soon earned the moniker "The Prince of Ballad" by releasing several pop albums, selling out concert venues, and winning prestigious music and performance-related awards. His first encounter with the role of Thuy was during "Miss Saigon's" UK and Ireland tour from 2017-2018, principally produced by Cameron Mackintosh.

"Miss Saigon," produced initially on stage by Mr. Mackintosh, features the "popera" score by Claude-Michel Schonberg and Alain Boublil, with additional material by Richard Maltby Jr. A modern retelling of Giacomo Puccini's opera Madama Butterfly, "Miss Saigon" centers on the love story between an American G.I., Chris, and a minor Vietnamese bargirl, Kim, which began during the final days of the Vietnam War in 1975, and how this war has affected the many lives it has left behind.

Popularized by marquee names Lea Salonga (Kim), Simon Bowman (Chris), and Jonathan Pryce (Engineer) in the original West End production in 1989, "Miss Saigon" enjoys show tunes that have become beloved hits by generations, such as "The Movie in My Mind," "Sun and Moon," "The Last Night of the World," "I'd Give My Life For You," and "American Dream," among others.

In the latest Danish production, Lisa Kent is the director and choreographer; Paul Farnsworth is the scenographer; Per Engstrom is the musical director; Richard Sharratt is the sound designer, and David Howe is the lighting designer.

Besides Mr. Santos, the principal cast also includes Linda Arunee Olofsson (Kim), Christian Lund (Chris), Kim Hammelsvang (Engineer), Thomas Hoj Falkenberg (John), and Alexandra-Yoana Alexandrova (Ellen).

Also in the cast are Joreen Bautista, Nikoline Harriet Breienholt, Judicial Eslao, Mio Kobayashi Fresh, Martine Hattestad Kveli, Ida Mei On, Andrea Rymoen, Vivian Wrang, Albin Boudree, Niklas Frandsen, Sebastian Harris, Julian Kellerman, Mathias Hartmann Niclasen, James Leece, Winchester Lopez, Oliver Poulin, Andy Roda, Carl Sohlberg, Jonas Suurballe, Christopher Widerberg, and Olof Ahman.

Photos: Miss Saigon/Cameron Mackintosh