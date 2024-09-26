BLOOD WEDDING Comes to Det. KGL. Teater in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The surreal love tragedy Blood Wedding (1933) by the Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca is reimagined in an intense and captivating full-length ballet by the young choreographic talent Eukene Sagues.

Blood Wedding narrates the story of a wedding that ends in a violent confrontation. The bride is set to be married in a grand ceremony, yet her former lover, Leonardo, lurks in the shadows. As the wedding festivities advance, the bride's longing for freedom intensifies. She elopes, with Leonardo in pursuit, and a mob of angry wedding guests begins the chase for the escapees. In the forest awaits the Moon; an ambiguous and teasing temptress, unwilling to let humans forget the passions they strive to control.

Love struggles within Lorca's works. As a homosexual, he strongly identified with his female characters. The women in Blood Wedding are trapped in their roles within a rigid, patriarchal society, forced to suppress their true selves.

Eukene Sagues, a soloist with the Royal Danish Ballet and offspring of Spanish theatre professionals, has been nurtured on Lorca's works from an early age. Blood Wedding marks her debut full-length ballet, offering a radical interpretation of her fellow countryman's famous play. Audiences will be treated to a performance rich in sensory experiences, encapsulating the dual nature of human life's beauty and brutality.

Comments