BLOOD WEDDING Comes to Det KGL. Teater This Week

Blood Wedding will come to Det KGL. Teater this week. Performances run 9-22 November 2024. This is a new full-length ballet on the Old Stage by ballet's rising star choreographer Eukene Sagues. The surreal love tragedy Blood Wedding (1933) by the Spanish poet and playwright Federico García Lorca is reimagined in an intense and captivating full-length ballet by the young choreographic talent Eukene Sagues.

Blood Wedding narrates the story of a wedding that ends in a violent confrontation. The bride is set to be married in a grand ceremony, yet her former lover, Leonardo, lurks in the shadows. As the wedding festivities advance, the bride's longing for freedom intensifies. She elopes, with Leonardo in pursuit, and a mob of angry wedding guests begins the chase for the escapees. In the forest awaits the Moon; an ambiguous and teasing temptress, unwilling to let humans forget the passions they strive to control.

Love struggles within Lorca's works. As a homosexual, he strongly identified with his female characters. The women in Blood Wedding are trapped in their roles within a rigid, patriarchal society, forced to suppress their true selves.

Eukene Sagues, a soloist with the Royal Danish Ballet and offspring of Spanish theatre professionals, has been nurtured on Lorca's works from an early age. Blood Wedding marks her debut full-length ballet, offering a radical interpretation of her fellow countryman's famous play. Audiences will be treated to a performance rich in sensory experiences, encapsulating the dual nature of human life's beauty and brutality.

Note: The performance contains very bright and changeable lights – without stroboscopic effect. The performance contains scenes of abuse and transgressive actions, which may have a strong effect on some audiences.

