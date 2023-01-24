Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 24, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Nicolette Fernandez - CENTENNIAL CABARET - The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: Nila Jones - DREAM ROLE CABARET - The Griffin Theatre John Carr - TRIBUTE TO Marvin Gaye - Delaware Art Museum

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kim Taylor - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: Chloe Boggs - WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett Theatre, Christi Janney - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Bliss Soucek - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Val Beardsley - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - 2022

Runners-Up: Leanne Brown and Brianna Barkus - CURTAINS - Middletown High School, Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre Company, Louise Hartzell - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Kim Taylor - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: Lexi Greenberg - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Amanda Chas - ANNIE - Odessa High School, Jeff Dietzler - CURTAINS - Middletown High School

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Meredith Peterson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett

Runners-Up: Amanda Chas and Mike Husni - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Odessa High School, John H. Hulse - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players, Jeff Dietzler - PUFFS - Middletown High School

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: RENT - The Everett Theatre, DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Everett Theatre, ANNIE - Odessa High School

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Valerie 'V' Gatchel - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: Tess Greene - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre, Joel Esler - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Chase Schirmer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Val Beardsley - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: Julie Lawrence - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Rocky Tejada - ANNIE - Odessa High School, Melanie Bradley - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: RENT - The Everett Theatre, WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett, CURTAINS - Middletown High school

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: OTHERWORLD - Delaware Theatre Company

Runners-Up: THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players, 3 MEN, 3 WOMEN: 6 STRANGERS - Wilmington Drama League, BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape Black Box Theater.

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Ricky Sciavicco - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: Marilyn Melissa Salguero - OTHERWORLD - Delaware theatre company, Jackson Cottrell - WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett Theatre, Sarah Kay - GREASE - Clear Space Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Makenzie Ryan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: Tara Brown - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett, Dante Cinaglia - PUFFS - Middletown High School, Steven Perry - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Possum Point Players

Best Play

Winner: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett

Runners-Up: CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Odessa High School, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Val Beardsley - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - 2022

Runners-Up: Meredith Peterson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett, Lexi Greenberg - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Kylie Boggs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Everett Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Paul Surowiec - RENT - The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: Chase Schirmer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players, Chris Everett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Griffin Theatre, Chris Myers - OLIVER! - Second Street Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Alexandra Lopez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre

Runners-Up: Barry Schechter - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre, Nate Kunkel - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre, Tess Greene - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Jackson Cottrell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: Zephyr Doyle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre, Brady Sieglen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre, Meg Barton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Delaware Children's Theatre

Runners-Up: SEUSSICAL - Possum Point Players, PILLOW PLAYS - Wilmington Drama League, EMMA A POP MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: The Everett Theatre

Runners-Up: Clear Space Theatre Company, Possum Point Players, Griffin Theater



Related Stories
227 RENT and Possum Point Players Present WAIT UNTIL DARK Beginning This Week Photo
227 RENT and Possum Point Players Present WAIT UNTIL DARK Beginning This Week
In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Possum Point Players, the community theater group is bringing back a season of favorites from their five decades of live theater in Sussex County.
National Tour Of ANASTASIA Makes Wilmington Premiere in February Photo
National Tour Of ANASTASIA Makes Wilmington Premiere in February
Inspired by the beloved film, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Wilmington at last! The national tour of ANASTASIA comes to the historic Playhouse on Rodney Square on February 9th through February 12th.
Possum Point Players Open 2023 With Suspense Thriller WAIT UNTIL DARK Photo
Possum Point Players Open 2023 With Suspense Thriller WAIT UNTIL DARK
The chill in Possum Hall might have nothing to do with winter weather.  That would be because the cast of “Wait Until Dark” will be weaving a twisting plot that might confuse and definitely will shock those in the audience.
MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023 Photo
MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023
Man Of La Mancha comes to Delaware Theatre Company in April 2023. Written by Dale Wasserman, the production features music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, and is directed by Matt Silva.

From This Author - BWW Awards


Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
share