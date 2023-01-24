Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Nicolette Fernandez - CENTENNIAL CABARET - The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: Nila Jones - DREAM ROLE CABARET - The Griffin Theatre John Carr - TRIBUTE TO Marvin Gaye - Delaware Art Museum
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Kim Taylor - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: Chloe Boggs - WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett Theatre, Christi Janney - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Bliss Soucek - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Val Beardsley - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - 2022
Runners-Up: Leanne Brown and Brianna Barkus - CURTAINS - Middletown High School, Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre Company, Louise Hartzell - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Kim Taylor - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: Lexi Greenberg - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Amanda Chas - ANNIE - Odessa High School, Jeff Dietzler - CURTAINS - Middletown High School
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Meredith Peterson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett
Runners-Up: Amanda Chas and Mike Husni - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Odessa High School, John H. Hulse - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players, Jeff Dietzler - PUFFS - Middletown High School
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: RENT - The Everett Theatre, DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Everett Theatre, ANNIE - Odessa High School
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Valerie 'V' Gatchel - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: Tess Greene - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre, Joel Esler - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Chase Schirmer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Val Beardsley - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: Julie Lawrence - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Rocky Tejada - ANNIE - Odessa High School, Melanie Bradley - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: RENT - The Everett Theatre, WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett, CURTAINS - Middletown High school
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: OTHERWORLD - Delaware Theatre Company
Runners-Up: THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players, 3 MEN, 3 WOMEN: 6 STRANGERS - Wilmington Drama League, BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape Black Box Theater.
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Ricky Sciavicco - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: Marilyn Melissa Salguero - OTHERWORLD - Delaware theatre company, Jackson Cottrell - WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett Theatre, Sarah Kay - GREASE - Clear Space Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Makenzie Ryan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: Tara Brown - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett, Dante Cinaglia - PUFFS - Middletown High School, Steven Perry - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Possum Point Players
Best Play
Winner: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett
Runners-Up: CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Odessa High School, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Val Beardsley - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - 2022
Runners-Up: Meredith Peterson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett, Lexi Greenberg - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Kylie Boggs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Everett Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Paul Surowiec - RENT - The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: Chase Schirmer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players, Chris Everett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Griffin Theatre, Chris Myers - OLIVER! - Second Street Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Alexandra Lopez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre
Runners-Up: Barry Schechter - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre, Nate Kunkel - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre, Tess Greene - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Jackson Cottrell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: Zephyr Doyle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre, Brady Sieglen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre, Meg Barton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Delaware Children's Theatre
Runners-Up: SEUSSICAL - Possum Point Players, PILLOW PLAYS - Wilmington Drama League, EMMA A POP MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: The Everett Theatre
Runners-Up: Clear Space Theatre Company, Possum Point Players, Griffin Theater