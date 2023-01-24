Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Nicolette Fernandez - CENTENNIAL CABARET - The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: Nila Jones - DREAM ROLE CABARET - The Griffin Theatre John Carr - TRIBUTE TO Marvin Gaye - Delaware Art Museum

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kim Taylor - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: Chloe Boggs - WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett Theatre, Christi Janney - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Bliss Soucek - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Val Beardsley - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - 2022



Runners-Up: Leanne Brown and Brianna Barkus - CURTAINS - Middletown High School, Christopher Decker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Clear Space Theatre Company, Louise Hartzell - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Possum Point Players

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Kim Taylor - FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL - Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: Lexi Greenberg - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Amanda Chas - ANNIE - Odessa High School, Jeff Dietzler - CURTAINS - Middletown High School

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Meredith Peterson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett



Runners-Up: Amanda Chas and Mike Husni - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Odessa High School, John H. Hulse - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players, Jeff Dietzler - PUFFS - Middletown High School

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: RENT - The Everett Theatre, DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Everett Theatre, ANNIE - Odessa High School

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Valerie 'V' Gatchel - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: Tess Greene - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre, Joel Esler - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Chase Schirmer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Val Beardsley - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: Julie Lawrence - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Rocky Tejada - ANNIE - Odessa High School, Melanie Bradley - VICTOR/VICTORIA - Clear Space Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: RENT - The Everett Theatre, WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett, CURTAINS - Middletown High school

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: OTHERWORLD - Delaware Theatre Company



Runners-Up: THE O'MALLEY GAMBIT - Reedy Point Players, 3 MEN, 3 WOMEN: 6 STRANGERS - Wilmington Drama League, BROWN SKIN GIRL - ArtzScape Black Box Theater.

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Ricky Sciavicco - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: Marilyn Melissa Salguero - OTHERWORLD - Delaware theatre company, Jackson Cottrell - WEST SIDE STORY - The Everett Theatre, Sarah Kay - GREASE - Clear Space Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Makenzie Ryan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: Tara Brown - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett, Dante Cinaglia - PUFFS - Middletown High School, Steven Perry - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Possum Point Players

Best Play

Winner: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett



Runners-Up: CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Odessa High School, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Second Street Players

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Val Beardsley - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - 2022



Runners-Up: Meredith Peterson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett, Lexi Greenberg - RENT - The Everett Theatre, Kylie Boggs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Everett Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Paul Surowiec - RENT - The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: Chase Schirmer - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Possum Point Players, Chris Everett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Griffin Theatre, Chris Myers - OLIVER! - Second Street Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Alexandra Lopez - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre



Runners-Up: Barry Schechter - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre, Nate Kunkel - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre, Tess Greene - FOOTLOOSE - The Everett Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Jackson Cottrell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: Zephyr Doyle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre, Brady Sieglen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Everett Theatre, Meg Barton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Wilmington Drama League

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Delaware Children's Theatre



Runners-Up: SEUSSICAL - Possum Point Players, PILLOW PLAYS - Wilmington Drama League, EMMA A POP MUSICAL - Clear Space Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: The Everett Theatre



Runners-Up: Clear Space Theatre Company, Possum Point Players, Griffin Theater