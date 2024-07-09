Second Street Players Adds July Performance of THE MUSIC MAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Second Street Players has added another show to their summer production of Meredith Willson's "The Music Man" due to audience demand.

Tickets are on sale now for Thursday, July 18, at 7 PM, as well as any that remain for evening performances at 7 PM on July 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20, 2024 and afternoon matinees at 2 PM on July 13, 14, 20, and 21 at the Riverfront Theater; 2S Walnut St; Milford, DE 19963. Tickets are $27 for adults, $26 for seniors, students, and members. To purchase tickets or learn more, please visit www.secondstreetplayers.com or call (302) 422-0220.

A 40-member cast and a 7-piece live band fills the Riverfront Theater stage. Meredith Willson's "THE MUSIC MAN," with music, book, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey with additional lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Whittman, is summer fun for the whole family!

Photo credit: Leonard Willens

